ODESSA, Texas — Going back to school can be expensive, so one apartment complex took it upon themselves to give back.

Summertree Apartments sent an email to their residents asking for their children's school supply list.

The complex explained they would buy everything on the lists at no cost to the parents.

"That is the best part, I know going back to school is stressful," said James Epps, the apartment property manager.

"I remember all those times when it was time to go back to school shopping for the new clothes and all this stuff and um we were just looking for a way that we could take a little bit of that stress off our parents."

Epps says he is happy to help the residents in this special way.

Weidner Apartment Homes, the company that owns Summertree Apartments, is making similar efforts across Texas to help take the pressure off of going back to school.

RELATED: Ways to help #Clearthelist for teachers

RELATED: Jeffree Star #Clearsthelist for Odessa teacher

RELATED: New ECISD teachers welcomed with annual breakfast