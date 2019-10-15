ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College has partnered with the University of Texas of the Permian Basin to bring OC2UTPB Transfer Day Wednesday, from 10 A.M. - 2 P.M.

The OC2UTPB program offers an easy

Transferring to UTPB made easy! Stop by today from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the Pathways Advising Center at Odessa College.

For more information call: (432) 552-2605

Odessa College OC2UTPB Transfer Day brings everything to you! Transferring to UTPB made easy! Stop by today from 10am-2pm in the Pathways Advising Center at Odessa College. For more information call: (432) 552-2605

Advisors are available to answer questions and help make the transfer process easier with computers on hand.

They are helping future students apply, setup their degree plan, and transfer scholarships and financial aid.

OC Students attending Transfer Day even get their transfer application fee waived.

Join us on for OC2UTPB Transfer Day!

Pathways Advising Center - Odessa College

You're doing great things at Odessa College! Take the next step towards your degree at UT Permian Basin.

Questions? Contact Shannon Adams, UTPB Transfer Counselor at (432) 552-2611 or adams_s@utpb.edu

RELATED: Aspiring teachers offered a 3-year program thanks to new partnership