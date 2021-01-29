OC offering grants for students returning to high wage, high demand programs

Programs included in this offer are diesel technology, bookkeeping, welding and more.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College is encouraging students who have some college credits but no degree to return to school and apply for a special grant.

The reskilling grant is is aimed at students looking for a degree in a high wage, high demand field.

The following degrees would qualify for this grant:

Automotive Technology

Diesel Technology

Teaching EC-6th

Instrumentation & Electronics Technology

Bookkeeping, Level 1 Certificate

Office Administration Assistant, Level 1 Certificate

Welding (Level 1 or Advanced Certificate)

Computer User Specialist (Level 1 & 2 Certificate)

If you are aiming to return to school as part of one of these programs and have not been enrolled in a secondary institution in six months, you can fill out an easy application.

Applications will be reviewed weekly. OC asks that you only submit one application per student and double check to make sure both the email and mailing address is correct.