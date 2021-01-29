OC offering grants for students returning to high wage, high demand programs

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa College is encouraging students who have some college credits but no degree to return to school and apply for a special grant.
The reskilling grant is is aimed at students looking for a degree in a high wage, high demand field.
The following degrees would qualify for this grant:
If you are aiming to return to school as part of one of these programs and have not been enrolled in a secondary institution in six months, you can fill out an easy application.
Applications will be reviewed weekly. OC asks that you only submit one application per student and double check to make sure both the email and mailing address is correct.
For more information on these programs you can visit the Odessa College website.