ODESSA, Texas — As of June 2, there are still 15 days before the start of the Summer 1 semester.

Kim McKay, the VP of Student Services and Enrollment Management, says students tend to wait longer to enroll in the summer. This is because they tend to weigh their options including scholarships, internships and more.

The school says they are helping students with financial barriers through money received by the CARES Act.

OC anticipates having around 3,000 students between Summer 1 and 2 sessions. In 2019, the school saw 2,100 for Summer 1 and just under 1,000 students for Summer 2.

To find more information about Odessa College's summer classes and how to enroll, you can visit the website.

