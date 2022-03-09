Nimitz student faces disciplinary action, misdemeanor charge for threatening comment

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas —
A Nimitz Middle School student is now facing disciplinary action and a misdemeanor charge after they made a threatening comment in class, according to Ector County ISD.
The student told another student that he was going to pull a gun out of his pocket. The student who made the threat was immediately removed from class and it was determined they didn’t have a gun.
The student now faces disciplinary action from the district as well as a Class A Misdemeanor charge of threatening the use or exhibition of a firearm in a public school.
The district wants to remind the public that they take statements like this one very seriously and they ask parents to have discussions with their children about these situations.