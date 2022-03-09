Nimitz student faces disciplinary action, misdemeanor charge for threatening comment

The student told a classmate that he was going to pull a gun out of his pocket.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A Nimitz Middle School student is now facing disciplinary action and a misdemeanor charge after they made a threatening comment in class, according to Ector County ISD.

The student told another student that he was going to pull a gun out of his pocket. The student who made the threat was immediately removed from class and it was determined they didn’t have a gun.

The student now faces disciplinary action from the district as well as a Class A Misdemeanor charge of threatening the use or exhibition of a firearm in a public school.