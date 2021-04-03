ECISD to provide meal service for students on March 5

Nimitz Middle School and Crockett Middle School will be handing out meals from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Independent School District will be providing meals to members of its community on March 5.

Nimitz and Crockett Middle Schools will be the two campuses holding the curbside meal events from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Anyone between the age of 1 and 18 is eligible to receive these meals. People with disabilities over the age 18 who participate in school programs can receive these meals as well.

Each Child will receive seven breakfasts and seven lunch meals. At this time, it is still fine for parents to pickup their child's lunches without them present.

In order to pickup your child's lunch, you must show the district one of the following items:

-Official letter/e-mail from school listing children enrolled

-Individual student report cards

-Attendance record from parent portal of school website

-Copy of birth certificate for children

-Student ID cards