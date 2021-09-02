New Texas house bill looks to change how Texas schools are funded

This bill would make funds go to Texas schools based on enrollment, not attendance.

ODESSA, Texas — State Representative Gina Hinojosa has filed a new education bill that will change how schools are funded in the state of Texas.

House bill 12-46 will make school funding based off of enrollment, not attendance.

Hinojosa says that times have changed during the pandemic and that many kids now are learning online. She says this is an issue of equity.

Most schools are having problems with attendance where there is a greater concentration of poverty.

Critics of the bill feel that removing the funding based on attendance will hurt the incentive for kids to be in the classroom.