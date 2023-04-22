New Tech Odessa's Culinary Arts Program receives new smoker

United Supermarkets donated the custom-made smoker to the program.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — United Supermarkets and Market Street presented culinary students at New Tech Odessa, Ector County Independent School District’s career and technical education campus, with a brand-new, custom-built smoker on Friday.

While New Tech Odessa’s students will be first in line, the smoker will be made available to culinary students across the region.

The event featured a ribbon-cutting, photo opportunity with students as well as the creator of the smoker, pitmaster Arnis Robbins.

"I'm excited to know that it's going to impact some of these kids and kids to come through the program," Robbins said. "Whether it impacts them in the culinary industry or it impacts them in the way that they learn life lessons through the trials and tribulations of low and slow barbecue."