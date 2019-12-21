MIDLAND, Texas — On the final day of the semester at South Elementary, first year teachers went home with a much better support system than their first day because of one thing-the New Teacher Academy.

"It's the most amount of effort I've seen a school put into new teachers," said Anthony Zapata, a new sixth grade teacher.

This program has been bringing 12 new teachers together who need a little mentoring and extra support every Monday for 45 minutes after school during the semester.

"There's a lot of learning as you hit the ground running and this kind of program helps walk you into that," Zapata said.



Zapata said he's benefited greatly from this program and his favorite part is having a support system in his same shoes.

"Absolutely the comradery because it's not just 'here's a certain idea', 'here's a discipline technique'. It's 'we're gonna build this together' and when I have questions I have people to look to. There aren't just the principal or the vice principal," Zapata said.

This program was launched because of South Elementary's 42% teacher vacancy at the start of the year.

They've since filled every position as of the second week of August.

These weekly meetings and the academy program allows the teachers to work on classroom management, training, teacher development with veteran mentors and going over values of South Elementary.

They teachers have come a long way since the academy's origin in September.

"A little bit at the beginning they were more hesitant to ask questions, more reluctant to really get involved, but now they just feel, have that bond because they've grown together," said Principal Camarillo.

MISD representatives say all schools have some sort of new teacher mentorship, but to the South Elementary principal's knowledge, no other elementary school has an academy for new teachers.

"I would encourage others to have a something similar to really help retain teachers because it is a challenging job and if we don't have that support our teachers get worn out," Camarillo said.

