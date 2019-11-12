ODESSA, Texas — Local organizations will be launching a New Reading Initiative project to prepare children at a young age for their beginning years of school.

The purpose of the initiative is to encourage the community to read, speak, and interact with children as much as possible from the time they are born.

Power urges the importance of interacting with children following the 2019 study from the Ector County Independent School District, which indicates that 57% of the kindergarteners who attended Pre-K, were not kindergarten-ready.

However, to help fix the staggering numbers for helping children become better with reading and interaction, local organizations, like The Education Partnership of the Permian Basin along with many others will come together to launch the Reading Initiative project on Dec. 11 at 1:30P.M.

The New Reading Initiative project launch will take place at the West Texas Food Bank.