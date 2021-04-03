New MISD Superintendent Dr. Angela Ramsey reveals entry plan

Dr. Ramsey has five goals that focuses on creating "a culture of excellence and injecting new excitement into the district".

MIDLAND, Texas — New MISD Superintendent Dr. Angela Ramsey has revealed her entry plan for the district.

Ramsey wants to help the district build a culture of excellence and bring new energy into its campuses.

"The plan for the first few months is of vital importance because there are complex dynamics underlying the educational, civic, and political issues impacting school districts," Ramsey said. "The activities outlined in the plan will enable me to gather a full set of background information quickly, by engaging, learning, and taking action."

Ramsey has five specific goals she talks about in her entry plan, which include:

1) Establish a collaborative and positive working relationship between the board and superintendent to ensure a cohesive governance team.

2) Create a proposal for accelerating student achievement.

3) Establish public trust and confidence through open, honest communication and positive relationships among stakeholder groups.

4) Increase organizational effectiveness and efficiency with high accountability standards.

5) Establish a clear and definitive strategy to address issues related to school safety, security, and climate for all schools.