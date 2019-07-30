ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Chamber of Commerce hosted a welcome breakfast for new ECISD teachers on July 30.

The breakfast took place at the Ector County Coliseum and featured over 60 local businesses.

This is the sixth annual event of this kind. The gathering serves as an opportunity to make the new teachers feel at home and allow them to connect with services, businesses and organizations they can utilize.

"The school year is just a few weeks away and this is a small way for us to honor these teachers," said Renee H. Earls, the President and CEO of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce.

"They have such an important job and they are truly in charge of our future... workers of Odessa. So this is a small way for us to say thank you and welcome to the new school year."