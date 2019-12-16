MIDLAND, Texas — Tuesday, Dec. 17, nearly 3,000 first-graders will get new books in Midland County.

Students from across Midland County, including at Midland ISD, Greenwood ISD, and 12 private schools will receive the books in their choice of English or Spanish.

The books were collected and distributed by the professional society of women educators, Delta Kappa Gamma.

This is the 29th consecutive year the group of retired teachers and librarians has come together for this program.

The event is part of "A Storybook Christmas," presented annually by Delta Kappa Gamma, a professional society of women educators.

