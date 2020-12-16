National Board provides grant to Permian Strategic Partnership

Over the next three years, the multi-million dollar grant will help eight school districts in West Texas and New Mexico.

ODESSA, Texas — The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards has partnered with the Permian Strategic Partnership to help give teachers the opportunity for better support and to help them develop their skills set and get board certified.

This is an opportunity that will also benefit are students.

"Today is a day we celebrate the winning of our children because of the investment being made in our teachers," ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said.

"It says that not only we as a school system but as a community through the Permian Strategic Partnership believe so much in the education of our children that we're investing in the number one factor that influences student achievement, i.e. the teacher," Muri said.