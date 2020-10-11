All Aboard Crew-1! Get your boarding pass for Saturday's mission to the International Space Station

Space fans can make and print their own boarding pass for Saturday's launch that will send four astronauts to the ISS

As NASA and SpaceX make their final preparations ahead of Saturday's Crew-1 launch, they want you to join in on the festivities!

NASA has made a special boarding pass for space fans and future astronauts alike for a mission that one astronaut has described as "You-1" rather than Crew-1.

"Our patch has no name on it. Because our mission is for everyone. In fact, Crew-1 is You-1. All for one, one for all. Now, let's go fly." - Astronaut Soichi Noguchi of @JAXA_en looks forward to the Nov. 14 launch of NASA's @SpaceX Crew-1 mission. pic.twitter.com/7gIoa25uXI — NASA (@NASA) November 8, 2020

After creating your pass, print it out, take a photo, and post it to social media to show that you're ready for liftoff!

Be sure to use #LaunchAmerica and #NASASocial so you could be featured on NASA's social media pages, and even on the launch day broadcast!

Speaking of, coverage on NASA TV will begin at 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, with liftoff of Falcon 9 and Dragon "Resilience" targeted for 7:49 p.m. from historic Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

NASA’s human spaceflight certification of SpaceX for operational astronaut flights to and from the @space_station is the culmination of years of development, testing, and training → https://t.co/nTt12SNKF1 https://t.co/XcbfFx4qce — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 10, 2020

Crew-1 follows in the footsteps of a successful Demo-2 mission that launched back in May.

The mission will send NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker to the International Space Station along with JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi.

Docking with the space station is scheduled for Sunday, November 15, at approximately 4:20 a.m.

To create your boarding pass, click here, or check out NASA's tweet below!