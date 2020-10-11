All Aboard Crew-1! Get your boarding pass for Saturday's mission to the International Space Station

As NASA and SpaceX make their final preparations ahead of Saturday's Crew-1 launch, they want you to join in on the festivities!
NASA has made a special boarding pass for space fans and future astronauts alike for a mission that one astronaut has described as "You-1" rather than Crew-1.
After creating your pass, print it out, take a photo, and post it to social media to show that you're ready for liftoff!
Be sure to use #LaunchAmerica and #NASASocial so you could be featured on NASA's social media pages, and even on the launch day broadcast!
Speaking of, coverage on NASA TV will begin at 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, with liftoff of Falcon 9 and Dragon "Resilience" targeted for 7:49 p.m. from historic Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.
Crew-1 follows in the footsteps of a successful Demo-2 mission that launched back in May.
The mission will send NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker to the International Space Station along with JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi.
Docking with the space station is scheduled for Sunday, November 15, at approximately 4:20 a.m.
To create your boarding pass, click here, or check out NASA's tweet below!