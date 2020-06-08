More and more parents looking at homeschooling options amid COVID-19

“No virus, no bullying, he gets to be a kid and learn and not be fearful for what could be or what will happen."

MIDLAND, Texas — With the start of school just around the corner and ECISD and MISD announcing they will start virtually, many parents are looking at homeschool options.

For mom Carie McNeil, she wishes she would have looked at homeschooling sooner.

"My son's was dyslexic and ADHD," McNeil said. ”He was behind so we looked at some alternatives and we ended up with homeschool.”

McNeil’s 16 year-old son is now enrolled in Discovery K-12, a free online homeschool platform.

According to Discovery, enrollment is up 1,000% this year.

“The old thought of homeschooling was moms and dads sitting at the table with you and working out all the lessons plans," McNeil said. "But the technology we have now, it’s so much more diverse than that.

McNeil believes it is a safer option, too. Not just when it comes to the virus, but for mental health reasons, too.

“No virus, no bullying, no meanness, he gets to be a kid and learn and not be fearful for what could be or what will happen," McNeil said.

While homeschool works for her son, McNeil tells us it might not work for everyone, especially families that have several children.

“I think for some parents it’s going to be an amazing fit, but for larger families it might be more cumbersome. But for me and my one son it’s been great.”

As for extracurriculars, the homeschool option offers intramural sports, cheerleading, and even football.