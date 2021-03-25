Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD implements optional mask mandate

The district said they have been closely monitoring COVID-19 since spring break and there are currently only three active cases in the district.

MONAHANS, Texas — Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD announced Thursday that beginning March 29, wearing masks or face coverings will be optional on its campuses.

The district said they have been closely monitoring COVID-19 since spring break and there are currently only three active cases in the district.

“This being said, we will continue to monitor our staff and students and if we see an outbreak of the virus, we could possibly reinstate the mask mandate,” MWPISD Superintendent of Schools Chad Smith said in the release. “Please know that if students and staff choose to wear a face covering, that is perfectly fine. Safety is paramount and we want everyone who enters our schools and facilities to feel safe.”