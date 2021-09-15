MISD warns against theft of school property in response to viral video challenges

The district emphasized that students who are found guilty may face criminal charges and disciplinary consequences.

MIDLAND, Texas — In a press release Wednesday, Midland ISD reminded students and parents that removal of property from schools will be taken seriously.

The district said students who have been influenced by viral TikTok videos have been removing important items from schools, like fire extinguishers, fire alarm flashers, sinks and soap dispensers.

"Removing hygiene supplies like soap, sinks and hand sanitizer during a global pandemic is not only shortsighted, it is theft," MISD Chief Communications Officer Elana Ladd said. "The same can be said for life-saving equipment such as fire extinguishers and fire alarms."

The release emphasized that students who are found guilty of theft of campus property may face criminal charges and disciplinary consequences.