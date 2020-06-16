MIDLAND, Texas — Kindergarten Roundup is underway for students getting ready to start their academic career with Midland ISD.

But this year, as with many things, it will all be done virtually for the first time.

In the past, first-time students were required to visit campus with their parents.

Since registration is now taking place online, each elementary school has produced a welcome video to introduce kindergarteners to their new school.

"Our kindergarten teachers, Principals, and the entire elementary team are so excited to meet our next generation of scholars," Chief Communications officer Elana Ladd said. "We hope these videos help students and parents alike start the process of becoming part of our school communities."

Parents wishing to enroll their kindergarten student can do so on MISD's website.

Your child's birth certificate

Your child's shot record

Your child's social security card

Proof of residence (copy of lease or recent utility bill)

Parents with any further questions can email familyaccesshelp@midlandisd.net, or call the Office of Student Data Systems at (432) 240-1250.

