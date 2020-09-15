Midland ISD to roll out Phase 3 of learning

More students will head back to class in a part-time capacity on September 15.

MIDLAND, Texas — While students have the opportunity to remain virtual for the school year, many parents are choosing to send their student back to the classroom.

Teachers are excited to have their students back.

It's been six months since all students could attend in-person classes. Both the students and teachers are ready.

"We’ve had a lot of smiles, a lot of students happy to be in school, a lot of teachers happy to have their students in school, but part of this phase in process has given our administrators and our teachers an opportunity to really not have everything or everyone all at once," said MISD Chief of Staff Katie Atkins.

Here's what phase three will look like for your students.

"Phase three will bring in our grades 3-6 on our campuses as well as our 9-12 on our high school campuses, and at that point, all of our students will be in either a face-to-face or some sort of face-to-face learning," Atkins said.

As more kids return during phase three, health and safety becomes even more important.

"One thing that we’ve seen throughout even this time, our teachers have been working with our students to help them understand how to put on a mask properly, how to wash their hands properly, taking handwashing breaks and that's something we've been very intentional on," Atkins said.

The reason for doing this phase-in process is because students learn better during in-person classes.