MISD to host open houses for kindergarten families

“Kindergarten Roundup” will take place the week of April 25.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD is inviting families out to their “Kindergarten Roundup” week from April 25 to the 29.

The open houses give students and parents a chance to get familiar with school campuses, receive help with enrollment, talk to principals and teachers and complete forms for next year.

To get specific event dates and times, parents can contact their neighborhood elementary school or click here and select "Kindergarten.”

That same link also features a School Finder tool for those who aren't sure where to start.

Families can begin the enrollment process by clicking here for a step-by-step guide.