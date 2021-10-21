MISD to hold job fair on October 27

This will be the first in-person fair the district has hosted since 2019.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD will host its first-person job fair since 2019 on October 27.

The event will be held in Room 101 of the District Service Center located at 615 W. Missouri Ave.

The school district will conduct on-spot interviews for more than 200 vacant positions.

“We invite anyone who has a heart for children and an interest in education to come visit the Midland ISD Job Fair,” says Woodrow Bailey III, Chief of Human Capital Management. “There is a position for every skill set and background.”