MISD to hold its first school choice fair virtually

The event will be held on January 14 and provide parents an opportunity to explore their options for next year.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Independent School District will hold its first virtual school choice fair next Thursday, January 14.

This will provide a chance for parents in the district to explore their options for next school year.

There is more information available about the event here. In this link, you will be provided with rooms where you can sign up and to join live chats with campus administrators to learn more about their schools and more.

"Holding the fair virtually makes it safer and easier for parents to learn about their options," says Student Services Executive Director Jill McCall. "This way, they can visit several schools in a short time without leaving their home."

All of the campuses involved include all magnet and partnership schools as well as General Franks Elementary and Early College High School.