MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has announced it will be holding its graduation ceremony at Big Sky Drive In Theatre.

The use of the theatre will allow the district to celebrate seniors as it cannot safely conduct a traditional graduation celebration during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drive in theatre has provided its facilities for several occasions prior to this, with churches using the theatre for Easter Sunday services and Midland Christian School using it for graduation services on May 21.

All students and parents will receive more information from their campuses on how the graduation commencement will work.

High school seniors will also have the chance to take a picture in their cap and gown or prom attire. Students will be able to take pictures at no cost with a limousine and a decorated backdrop in a professional studio.

Midland High School and Early College High School seniors will be able to take their photos on May 30 or June 1, while Lee High School and Coleman High School seniors will have June 6-7 for their pictures.

For each graduation, seniors and up to four guests will be allowed but all must stay in their vehicles. No concessions or restrooms will be available.

Early College High School's watch event will be held at on June 9. Vehicles will be at screen one.

Coleman High School's event will also be on June 9 but at screen two.

Midland High School will hold its commencement event on June 10. This event will stretch across screens one through three.

Lee High School will be the same as MHS's but held on June 11.

All four events will be available for livestream for any in-home watch events a family would like to hold.

No further information on the commencement events are available at this time. Parents and students should watch out for any additional information coming from their school campus.

Midland Christian will also be holding a similar commencement ceremony on May 21.

