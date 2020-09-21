MISD teacher recognized as Texas Educational Theatre Association Elementary Educator of the year

"She is a phenomenal teacher," said Bowie Principal Melissa Horner. "This is a much deserved honor."

MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland ISD teacher has been honored with an educator of the year award.

Davina Fangman, who teachers theater at Bowie Fine Arts Academy, has been recognized as the Texas Educational Theatre Association Elementary Educator of the year.

"This is quite an honor," Fangman said in a press release. "It's a tribute to all the teachers at MISD who work tirelessly to keep fine arts alive for students here in West Texas."

Fangman has been with MISD for 10 years and directed multiple productions, including shows like "The Little Mermaid" and "The Lion King".

Additionally, Fangman has been an active member of TxETA for 13 years and has taught workshops across the state.

"She is a phenomenal teacher," said Bowie Principal Melissa Horner. "This is a much deserved honor."