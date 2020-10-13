MISD: Superintendent Orlando Riddick announces resignation

The MISD board and Riddick settled on a mutual separation agreement.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Monday night's MISD Board meeting, Orlando Riddick announced his resignation from his position as superintendent.

The board and Riddick came to a mutual separation agreement.

Riddick can now pursue other professional opportunities and the school board can move forward with finding a new superintendent and no hearing will be called.

"Both sides had to parallel tracks going one was we were always talking with each other about trying to reach a mutually acceptable resolution at the same time both sides were preparing to you know go before the independent hearing examiner and present for our respective cases," Board President Rick Davis said.

Riddick agreed to a reduced payment so that both sides could move on.

"Rather than fight over that he agreed to accept $70,000 less federal and state withholding and we agreed to pay it in order for both sides to bring certainty to the situation and allow both sides to go forward with their going to do next," Davis said.

The next step for the school board will be to launch an official superintendent search. No information on when this will begin.

The board hired Walsh Gallegos Law Firm to consult on the district on the search for its next superintendent.

Interviews will not begin until after the November election. Davis says they hope to have a finalist by February.