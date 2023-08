MISD will start the school year Wednesday with 95% of the teaching positions filled across the district, Chief of Human Capital Brandon Reyes says.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD just announced that they will begin the 2023-24 school year with 95% of the teaching positions filled across the district.

"We're incredibly pleased with the results of our teacher recruitment efforts," Chief of Human Capitol Brandon Reyes said in a press release. "It's a pivotal accomplishment that underscores our commitment to ensuring every student benefits from quality instruction."