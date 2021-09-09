MISD starts new space-themed program

'Go For Launch!' will use space exploration to enagage students in STEM programs

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD will be launching a new space-themed science program for students interested in aerosapce, aeronautics and space exploration.

The 'Go For Launch' program will have three different multi-day sessions. The first session will happen on October 18 and 19 during its first intersession week.

"Especially with the recent news surrounding private space exploration, we feel this is the perfect time to introduce this exciting new program," said Jeff Horner, Executive Director of Learning, Leading, and Innovation for Midland ISD. "This is an amazing opportunity for our students to gain exposure to these cutting-edge technologies, which exist right here in Midland."

Students in grades 8-12 have until September 27 to apply for the program. Students can also be nominated by a parent, teacher or coach for the program by September 24.