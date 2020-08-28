MISD school board may place Riddick on administrative leave, appoint interim superintendent

The board will discuss this in a closed session meeting on Aug. 31.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD school board may vote to place the current superintendent Orland Riddick on paid administrative leave.

The board of trustees will be holding a special virtual meeting on August 31 at 5:30 p.m.

According to the board's agenda, there will be a public forum before a closed session starts.

Multiple items are on the agenda, including one discussing the ongoing situation with the MISD superintendent.

The agenda states that the board will be deliberating on placing Superintendent Orlando Riddick on administrative leave. They will also discuss appointing an acting or interim superintendent.

After the closed session ends, the board may decide to take action on one or both of those points.