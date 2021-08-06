MISD School Board approves pay raises for teachers and staff

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD School Board has approved pay raises for teachers and staff.
The new starting slary for teachers will be $57,500. Salaries will also be increased by $1,000 depending on experience for existing teachers.
"Teaching is such a vital part of what we do and having great teachers is really the baseline of where you start," said MISD School Board President Bryan Murray. "And so, we want to be able to attract the best teachers. But once we get them here then we have the responsibility to train them and get them professional development."
Pay raises for the auxiliary staff were also approved by the MISD School Board. They raised he starting rate to 13 dollars an hour.