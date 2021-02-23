MISD school board approves 2-week intersessional calendar

As the calendar reads now, the first day of school will be August 2nd and run through May 27th.

MIDLAND, Texas — The next school year will be structured differently than years past for Midland ISD. School board members voted and approved a two-week intersessional calendar for the 2021-2022 academic school year.

As the calendar reads now, the first day of school will be August 2nd and run through May 27th. The calendar includes one week of intersession in the fall and spring.

Intersession weeks would be considered student holidays unless a student is not on track academically, their parents choose to use it as a week of academic enrichment or if a student is required to make-up and missed days.

MISD Communications states the academic calendar is one tool to improve academics along with training in reading for teachers and a unified reading program for students.