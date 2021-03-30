MISD School Board adds ninth grade to Young Women's Learning Academy

This means the district will start to take a stronger look at all its campuses.

MIDLAND, Texas — The MISD School Board voted to add a ninth grade at its Young Women's Learning Academy.

This means that the growth of these current campuses will lead to more portables.

The MISD School Board will now look into all of its campuses across the entire district. They will focus on the enrollment and capacity at all campuses, which could lead to campus and boundary shifts.

"We want to make sure that we're making good decisions for the future of YWLA and All campuses within Midland ISD," said Midland ISD Chief Operating Officer Kellie Spencer.

The District will finish their study on each campus and then put a committee together to make decisions that are best for each campus.