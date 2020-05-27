MIDLAND, Texas — MISD recently emailed surveys to the parents and teachers of MISD students.

The school district is hoping to receive feedback from both parents and teachers about the current and alternative school district calendars.

The district is also looking into revolutionizing the traditional learning model by implementing virtual learning for families that need it.

However, with surveys going out, MISD hopes to get feedback on what will be needed by both parents and teachers for virtual learning in the home.

The feedback needed on the survey, include:

The availability and accessibility of learning technology in the home.

Special learning populations such as English language learners, special education, and gifted and talented.

Medical supports for students.

Social and emotional supports for students and staff.

Challenges families face such as food, transportation, and child care.

Other questions that will be asked of the teachers and parents is their preference on whether they prefer traditional learning or innovative learning, which was introduced to the district in February, by the Texas Education Agency.

Superintendent Orlando Riddick, whose enthusiastic about the feedback received, says that without feedback a learning model cannot be effective and also states how "Input from families and staff is crucial in shaping what new learning models could look like."

Parents can share their thoughts on their preference for their style of learning until June 2.

If you are a parent or teacher and want to provide feedback to the school district, click here to take the survey.