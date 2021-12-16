MISD releases statement on generalized, nationwide TikTok school threats

The school said it is not aware of any credible threats targeting the district itself.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD released a statement Thursday regarding a nationwide, generalized threat being shared on TikTok.

The district said it is not aware of any credible threats targeting the district itself, and law enforcement is aware of the situation.

The district's full statement can be read below:

"MISD is aware of generalized threats circulating on social media in reference to Friday, December 17. These posts are not unique to Midland and are being circulated nation-wide. At this time, there is not a specific, credible threat to an MISD campus. MISD law enforcement is alert and monitoring the situation, and will be visible on campuses tomorrow."