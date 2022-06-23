MISD raises pay for first-year teachers, support staff

The 2022-23 compensation manual will include bumping first-year teacher salaries up to $58,500 and making the minimum hourly rate for support staff $13.50 an hour.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD announced Wednesday that their board of trustees has approved a 2022-23 salary schedule that includes raising pay for first-year teachers from $57,500 to $58,500.

The district said the increase is part of an effort that started years ago, when starting teacher pay was $53,500 for the 2019-20 school year.

The compensation manual also includes an increase in the minimum hourly rate for all support staff to $13.50 an hour.

MISD Chief of Human Capital Management Woodrow Bailey said salary increases help draw highly-qualified employees to the district.

"MISD will continue to offer the highest teacher pay package in West Texas," said Bailey. "Providing competitive compensation is critical as we work tirelessly to recruit and retain the top teaching talent for our students."