Midland Young Leaders Challenge opens applications for Midland County students

This event will return in Fall 2021 after taking a one-year hiatus.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Young leaders Challenge has open up its applications for Fall 2021.

The event took a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and is part of the General Tommy Frank's Leadership institute.

Applications are available for high school juniors in Midland County. This includes Midland ISD, Greenwood ISD and private schools in the area.

The event will take place on June 16-17 at Midland College with keynote speaker Tony Cucolo who served as an Army Major General.

The program is designed for elite rising seniors to earn scholarship money through writing and speech contests. They are able to earn around $6,000 in scholarships.

This is a two-day workshop that aims to develop students leadership abilities and confidence in communication skills. They will also have to deal with scenarios that make them use the skills they learned over this time period.