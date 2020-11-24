MISD offers Ag Science Education courses for its students

Over 400 students are already participating in Ag science classes this semester on each campus.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Independent School District has offered Ag Science Education classes to their students this year.

About 400 students on each campus have been taking one of the many classes offered.

According to a press release from the district, students learn about agricultural production, livestock production and veterinary medicines.

"Ag Science education is more than plows, cows and sows," says Danielle Taylor, Lee Ag Science Teacher and FFA Advisor. "These courses really open students' eyes to just how important agriculture is and how it affects so many parts of our way of life."

These classes have relevance during this Thanksgiving break as the meals for the holiday come from different agricultural practices.

"The food and textiles on the table, and even the wooden table itself, are ag-related," says Kristy Matthies, Midland High Ag Science Teacher and FFA Advisor.

Some of the most popular classes offered under the Ag banner is Floral design and Ag Mechanics.

"Floral design is great for students who have a natural eye for artistry," Matthies says.

The National FFA Organization is an opportunity that students in these classes are encouraged to take advantage of. FFA offers different competitions that allow their students to master their skills they learn in the classroom.