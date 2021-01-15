Midland ISD board name lone finalist for superintendent position

The school board has been searching for a new superintendent since terminating Orlando Riddick's contract early at the beginning of the school year.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD Board of Trustees has named Dr. Angelica Ramsey as their lone finalist to be the district's next superintendent.

The announcement came Thursday after the board completed its second round of interviews and voted unanimously to name Ramsey.

"We are very excited by what Dr. Ramsey can bring to our district, and we look forward to her joining in our mission to ensure all students are prepared and ready for college or career," said Rick Davis, Board President.

After receiving interest from numerous candidates, the board narrowed the pool to five, then to three. From there, the board determined Ramsey was the best choice to the lead the district.

"All board members are thoroughly impressed with Dr. Ramsey's track record of academic improvement, and we feel she will be a great fit not only in our district, but in the Midland community," Davis said.

Dr. Ramsey is currently the Superintendent of Schools for Pleasant Valley School District in Camarillo, CA. Ramsey has deep ties to Texas: the UTEP graduate spent a decade with Socorro ISD in El Paso.

﻿Dr. Ramsey holds a Bachelor's Degree from the University of the Pacific, a Master's Degree from the University of Texas at El Paso, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Liberty University. Prior to her Superintendency, Ramsey held positions as an Assistant Superintendent, Chief Academic Officer, High School Principal, Assistant Principal, and Teacher.

“I am excited and honored to be joining the Midland ISD team,” said Dr. Ramsey. “I look forward to meeting with and learning from the Board, our students, teachers, staff, and the entire community as we work to build a new era of excellence," she added.