MIDLAND, Texas — The fall semester seems like a far off reality, but for parents it will be there before they know it.

Signing up for next school year at Midland Independent School District will be a whole lot easier.

The online service "Apply Midland" opened January 21. In just that week nearly 2,000 parents already took advantage of the new one-stop shop.

"So this new app that Midland ISD launching is called, "Apply Midland" where you can actually apply for five different schools. So you can apply for your magnet schools your schools of choice or for a transfer," said Jill McCall, MISD Executive Director of Student Services.

"If you want to go to your zone- school you don’t have to do anything through the apply Midland system."

But what was registering like before the online app?

“In the past some of those were done through mail-out. So a parent would have to wait on the letter to come to them, then they had to bring the letter in to show that they were excepting the spot. Then they had to go to the campus to show that they had excepted the spot through the letter. So it’s all done essentially electronically now and parents aren’t having to wait on the letter, bring the letter and go all over the district," said McCall.

Midland ISD Representatives from the am Elementary to see the education innovations happening there. If you didn't know, Milam has begun its conversion to Ben Milam International Academy, a dual-language school of choice at Midland ISD. If you would like to enroll your student into kindergarten or first grade at BMIA, you can do so right now at Texas Education Agency recently visited Mil...

Time consuming and inconvenient is an understatement. McCall says in the past you may have even experienced waiting in a line for hours for an answer.

“It lists the programs, it list the scores that the campuses have gotten, the ratings that they’ve gotten.. so it depends on how much time you want to spend researching that as a parent. The actual apply process is really quick," said McCall.

McCall says it only takes about five to ten minutes now to apply. All you need is the student's ID.

"For the parents, I’m most excited that they can see all their options. All the time we hear from parents that they didn’t know that existed, that they didn’t know that was a choice for them," said McCall.

McCall says if you apply before the deadline, February 29th, you’ll get an offer by April 1.

To use the new application system visit the Midland ISD website.

MORE ON MIDLAND ISD:

Latest count shows Midland ISD bond fails by 26 votes

Nearly 3,000 new books head to Midland 1st-Graders

New child care center for Midland ISD earns 4-Star rating

Ector County ISD and Midland ISD partner with University of Texas in the Permian Basin and US Prep for Teacher Preparation Residencies