MISD launches Literacy Initiative Team

MISD has launched a Literacy Initiative Team to analyze the elementary reading performance and to identify specific needs.

MIDLAND, Texas — After a month of being Interim Superintendent, Dr. Ann Dixon has identified what one of the root issues is in the school district, by naming literacy as the problem with the performance of many students.

As a way to change the performance, Dixon has organized a Literacy Initiative Team or LIT for short.

The team has been organized to provide a deep data analysis of elementary reading performance as well as identify specific needs.

Following the analysis, the team will meet with campus principals to problem-solve the issues and figure out what kind of support is needed.

Part of helping to solve the problem of literacy, however, the school district is looking to the community to help children learn how to read.

Those interested in helping a child learn how to read are encouraged to attend an information meeting on one of the following dates:

Tuesday, November 10th, 12 p.m.-3:00 p.m. in room 101, Midland ISD Central Office

Wednesday, November 11th, 9:00 a.m.-12 p.m. in room 101, Midland ISD Central Office