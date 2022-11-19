MISD hosted the Permian Basin Mental Health Conference Friday

The 8th annual conference's theme was "Powering Forward: Creating a Positive Climate and Culture".

MIDLAND, Texas — On Friday, Midland ISD hosted its eighth annual Permian Basin Mental Health Conference, a free event that provides professional development to counselors across the state of Texas.

This year's theme was Powering Forward: Creating a Positive Climate and Culture.

"Of particular focus is building relationships within the workplace," MISD Mental Health Coordinator Taylor Harris said. "Counselors don't only work with children; they work with the teachers who work with children and serve as a resource for helping them when struggles with students arise."

The Permian Basin Mental Health Conference is the only free-of-charge professional development opportunity of its kind in the region thanks to the generosity of Chevron and the Midland Education Foundation. The sold-out event drew more than 300 professionals from around the region and the state.

"We have counselors from as far away as Houston coming this year," Harris said.

The conference included 24 breakout sessions on numerous topics, such as self-care and bullying, and featured guest speakers Gerry Brooks and Chris "Shoof" Scheufele.