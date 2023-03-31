MISD holds community meeting on Lamar Elementary, Third Future Schools

The meeting was aimed at introducing Lamar Elementary parents to Third Future.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD held a community meeting Friday to introduce Third Future Schools to parents and students at Lamar Elementary.

Parents had the opportunity to learn more about the transition for this upcoming school year, as well as hearing more about the charter school and their mission to help students succeed.

While some parents were in favor of this transition, others are choosing to keep their kids in public school to stay with MISD.

"My child is not going to stay here at Lamar,” said Lamar Parent Teacher Association president Esmee Juarez. “I do believe in keeping him in a public school, not because Third Future is not going to offer him something good, but I just feel like if it's the taxpayer money paying the schools for the public, then he needs to stay in those public schools and no one should be dipping their fingers or hands in our money. To me, it's just better to keep them both in the same district."

Lamar will also be getting a new website that will feature the charter school.

MISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Howard was at the meeting, along with Deputy Chief of Third Future Schools Sandi Massey.