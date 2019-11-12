MIDLAND, Texas — The Henderson Child Care Center, Midland Independent School District's newest employee child care center has earned a perfect 4-Star rating.

The perfect scores from Texas Rising Star, a quality rating and improvement system for Texas early childhood programs, were given on each of its inspections, including a two-day final review.

Della Frye, MISD Early Childhood director, believes this rating accurately reflects HCCC's commitment to the education community.

"HCCC Director Kelly Moore and her staff are committed to providing the highest quality care in a loving environment," said Frye. "It shows in their daily interactions with the children and families in their care."

The center earned the recognition just five months after opening, but the staff had only three months to be trained with the TRS quality guidelines.

Teachers at MISD's other child care facility at Coleman High School assisted in the transition.

"I have an amazing staff," said HCCC Director Kelly Moore. "This could not have been accomplished without their hard work and dedication to the program and the children."

HCCC provides a child care option for MISD employees and currently has forty-five children enrolled in the program, and served by a 10-person staff.

To learn more about how Texas Rising Star evaluates its programs, visit TexasRisingStar.org.

