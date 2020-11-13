MISD election results canvased despite district mistakes on voters' ballots

There's been some controversy surrounding those races after some voters received a ballot with the wrong district during voting.

MIDLAND, Texas — Voters in Midland will head back to the polls just after Thanksgiving.

Some of them will be casting a ballot in two Midland School Board races.

There's been some controversy surround those races though after some voters received a ballot with the wrong district during voting..

Despite that mistake, the results were still canvased.

"I don't have faith in this election so I'm stepping completely out of it," Matt Galindo said during a special board meeting on Tuesday. He was in the running for the District 1 seat.

For Galindo, his decision came down to ethics over winning.

"Contesting is not an option; the idea of paying $20,000 or more to fix a mistake that should have never happened in itself is outrageous, that's not going to happen," said Galindo.

"The second thing is asking for a recount, I've been up here preaching do right and do good and I know doing right and doing good is not asking for a recount," he said.

A candidate is the only party who can ask for a recount of contest in an election scenario like this one. It's been that way since at least 1985.

Kieth Ingram, the director of the elections division of the Secretary of State's Office said during the meeting that even with the errors, making the results from the November 3rd election final was the only option.

"What you're doing when you canvas the results, you're not vouching for the election process in any way. You're saying these are the results that we have before us today from the votes that were cast," said Ingram. "That's all that it says and what it does is make the election official, so there's not an election to redo or contest or do anything with until you certify the results"

The Midland County Elections office says they will continue their investigation to see how many voters were affected while working to keep it from happening again.

The election is set for December 15, but early voting should begin on November 30th.

For district 1, Michael Booker and James fuller will be running.