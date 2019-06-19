STAAR test results are in for Midland and Odessa schools, and both districts saw score increases across multiple grades.

In Odessa, reading scores went up across the board. Math scores increased in 5th, 7th and 8th grades will 8th graders also saw an increase in social studies scores.

Reading scores for Midland went up for 3rd, 5th, 7th and 8th grades, while math saw an increase in grades six and seven.

Scores for social studies were also up for 8th graders in social studies.

History scores in both districts improved as well.