MISD, ECISD receive donations to support getting employees vaccinated

Each district received $200,000 from the Scharbauer Foundation to distribute to employees who get vaccinated.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD and Ector County ISD are receiving up to $200,000 each from the Scharbauer Foundation to assist in getting employees in the districts vaccinated.

The funds will be distributed to teachers, staff members and substitute teachers at schools in the districts and at IDEA Permian Basin campuses, who choose to get vaccinated.

A district update from MISD said that employees in their district who choose to get vaccinated from Friday on could receive $100 for each shot.