MISD, ECISD bring awareness to early childhood education

TEXAS, USA — Ector County and Midland school districts are joining forces to push awareness for early childhood education.
Both districts have enrollment open, though the process differs for each.
In Midland, the application will be open until August 5.
To qualify, a child must turn four years old on or before September 1 of this year and meet the other criteria to receive free early childhood education.
State requirements for free pre-k classes include not being able to speak English, being homeless, being in the foster care system or being the child of a U.S. armed forces member, peace officer, firefighter or EMT.
ECISD has a screening process to determine if your child qualifies for the free classes.
For anyone who doesn't meet the requirements, the district offers tuition-based pre-k students who don't meet the requirements.
Both districts encourage parents to apply, even if you think your child won't get approved.
"We look at income, but we look at other criteria, so come in, let's talk. Fill out the screener, you never know," said Beatris Mata, Director of Early Childhood Education at ECISD.
