MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD has announced that a new way to pave the way for students to attend college is being introduced with the joining of Early College High School and No Excuses University.

This program will include schools based on their rigorous criteria and their implementation of six systems used in the schools.

These systems are:

Exhibit a culture of universal achievement

Collaboration

Standards alignment

Assessment

Data management

Meaningful student intervention

Chancellor Rene Aldrin, states that preparation and culture are what drives the students to prepare for college.

"This partnership will enhance what's already in place at ECHS and will give us new ideas to prepare students for a changing university landscape."

She went to add that students have already captured the idea of what being a NEU school involves. "It's in our culture."