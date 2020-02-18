MIDLAND, Texas — The school year could be longer for elementary students in Midland ISD.

School board members are set to discuss two versions of a school year calendar at their Tuesday meeting.

One calendar proposal would add 30 additional days to the school year – it’s called an innovative calendar. The calendar was created as part of House Bill 3.

This bill creates allowances for districts to consider a student calendar that allows for up to 30 additional days in the school year to be built in after the required 75,600 instructional minutes and 180 days of instruction have been met.

If approved, it is only available for kindergarten through fifth-grade students and is in the early stages of consideration. Principals and the district intend to seek input from parents, community and other stakeholders. The additional days could impact all students or groups of students at the principal’s discretion, according to a statement from the district communications office.

The communications team states that it is has been recommended that the Midland ISD board approves both the general 2020-21 school year calendar and the innovative calendar for K-5 principals who would like to implement it.

General calendar | Innovative calendar

