MISD bond planning committee holds community feedback night

The committee took time to consider the questions and concerns of community members.

MIDLAND, Texas — Even though school is out, our educators are still putting in the hard work over the summer to make sure that the community's needs are met in the upcoming school year.

That's why Midland ISD's bond planning committee held a feedback meeting Tuesday night.

They shared what the next steps are in this year's bond proposal, while also hearing from parents, teachers and educators who had questions and concerns.

MISD Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Howard spoke with NewsWest 9 about how feedback is an important part of the process.

"We'll use that feedback to take back to the bond planning committee next week as we start thinking about single propositions, multiple propositions and honor that feedback that we're receiving,” said Howard. “All while recognizing some of the projects if they don't go together. You know, if one but not the other, you can't really do that great of a reconfiguration, so that'll be some considerations the committee has to think about and start to build those packages in a way that it makes sense, but also keeps those costs lower."

If you weren't able to make it out to the meeting tonight, no worries, the school district is still accepting any questions you may have.